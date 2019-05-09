



– More young people are living with their moms than at any other time in two decades – and many of them are here in Southern California.

A Zillow survey released ahead of Mother’s Day shows 21.9 percent of millennials are still living at home, a jump of about 9 points from the same group in 2005.

That’s more than one in five of the nation’s 24-to-34-year-olds, roughly 10 million working age Americans, the survey found.

Riverside and Los Angeles are among the cities with the highest share of millennials at home, along with Miami and New York.

Data from Zillow showed Hispanic young adults accounted for 17 percent of those in Los Angeles living with their mom as of 2014, followed by whites and Asians.

Columbus, Ohio, known largely as a college town, had the smallest share of millennials living at home.

A much larger share of those living with mom are employed than in 2010, which some say indicates affordability challenges even amid the economic recovery.