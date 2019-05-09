MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A man carrying a shotgun was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Montebello, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance near 2nd Street and Victoria Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The reporting person told dispatchers the individuals were possibly under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Upon arrival, the Montebello police officer located an individual walking with what appeared to be a shotgun.

The officer requested additional Montebello officers to the area, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was treated for at least one gunshot wound and transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The area between 1st Street and 3rd Street will be temporarily closed as police investigate.