Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/9 at 8 a.m.

Man Found Fatally Wounded In Fullerton Alley, A Block From Where He Was Shot
A man has died after being found in a Fullerton alley with several gunshot wounds.

Man Walking Dog Critically Hurt In Shadow Hills Hit-And-Run; Driver Caught
Authorities said a speeding driver tried to flee the scene after causing a hit-and-run crash which left a man who was walking his dog critically injured in Shadow Hills late Wednesday night.

More Than 1,000 Rifles, Firearms Found At Holmby Hills Home
Police and federal agents converged Wednesday on a home in the upscale Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles and seized more than 1,000 guns after an anonymous tip.

Local Weather
Cloudy and cool Thursday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Southland.

