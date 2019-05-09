



— Security will be increased at Cal State Long Beach Thursday after a threat was found on the campus – the second time a Southern California university has been threatened just ahead of final exams.

Graffiti warning of a school shooter found scrawled in a bathroom stall Wednesday was deemed not credible and the campus remains open Thursday, university officials said.

But, as a precaution, students will see an increase in police presence, according to the university.

There were no reports of Thursday classes being canceled, and no change to the final exam schedule, which starts Monday.

Just last week, a similar threat was also found scribbled on a bathroom wall at Cal State Northridge, which is currently in the midst of finals. Cal State Northridge officials and students were skeptical about the latest threat, months after another threat shut down the campus in December just before winter finals.