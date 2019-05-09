Filed Under:Crash, downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle that was suspected to be street racing in South L.A. Thursday night, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 8:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Alameda Street, south of Washington Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

According to authorities, the bicyclist was found on the sidewalk while the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside of the vehicle and was freed by firefighters.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was transported to a hospital.

The driver’s condition was not immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s