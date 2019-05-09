Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle that was suspected to be street racing in South L.A. Thursday night, authorities said.
The accident occurred around 8:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Alameda Street, south of Washington Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.
According to authorities, the bicyclist was found on the sidewalk while the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside of the vehicle and was freed by firefighters.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was transported to a hospital.
The driver’s condition was not immediately available.