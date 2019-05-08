  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LADWP worker killed in Sylmar accident, Los Angeles News, Sylmar news

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – One Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee was killed and a second was injured in an accident involving heavy machinery at the Sylmar Converter Station Monday.

The L.A. Fire Department reports that it responded to the LADWP’s Sylmar Converter Station in the 13500 block of North San Fernando Road. where it found two workers, a man and a woman, pinned between a wall and a backhoe.

According to the L.A. County coroner’s office, the man was taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. Monday. His name was not released.

The injured woman was also rushed to a local hospital, where her condition was unknown as of Wednesday.

LADWP confirmed the man’s death and the woman’s injuries occurred in a “worksite accident,” but did not provide further details.

“Little information is available now as an investigation is taking place to gather details on what transpired,” LADWP General Manager David H. Wright wrote in a statement. “I will share more information as it becomes available.”

Los Angeles police, the coroner’s office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are all investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s