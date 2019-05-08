SYLMAR (CBSLA) – One Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee was killed and a second was injured in an accident involving heavy machinery at the Sylmar Converter Station Monday.

The L.A. Fire Department reports that it responded to the LADWP’s Sylmar Converter Station in the 13500 block of North San Fernando Road. where it found two workers, a man and a woman, pinned between a wall and a backhoe.

According to the L.A. County coroner’s office, the man was taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. Monday. His name was not released.

The injured woman was also rushed to a local hospital, where her condition was unknown as of Wednesday.

LADWP confirmed the man’s death and the woman’s injuries occurred in a “worksite accident,” but did not provide further details.

“Little information is available now as an investigation is taking place to gather details on what transpired,” LADWP General Manager David H. Wright wrote in a statement. “I will share more information as it becomes available.”

Los Angeles police, the coroner’s office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are all investigating.