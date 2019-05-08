When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We’ve got you covered.

We crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Los Angeles’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Los Angeles’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. Eggslut

Photo: Erik V./Yelp

Topping the list is Eggslut. Located in Downtown at 317 S. Broadway in the Grand Central Market, the restaurant is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 5,425 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blu Jam Cafe

Photo: Chai V./Yelp

Next up is Woodland Hills’ Blu Jam Cafe, situated at 23311 Mulholland Drive. With four stars out of 931 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Nook

Photo: Oscar O./Yelp

Encino’s The Nook, located at 17316 Ventura Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 852 reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. Annenberg Space For Photography

Photo: Richard L./Yelp

Topping the list is Annenberg Space For Photography. Located at 2000 Ave. Of The Stars in Century City, the art gallery is the highest rated art gallery in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 354 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hauser & Wirth

Photo: Hauser & Wirth/Yelp

Downtown’s Hauser & Wirth, located at 901 E. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery four stars out of 104 reviews.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. Augustine Wine Bar

Photo: Veronica S./Yelp

Topping the list is Augustine Wine Bar. Located at 13456 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the wine bar is the highest rated wine bar in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp.

2. Colorado Wine Company

Photo: J V H./Yelp

Next up is Eagle Rock’s Colorado Wine Company, situated at 2305 Colorado Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Venice Beach Wines

Photo: Jen F./Yelp

Venice’s Venice Beach Wines, located at 529 Rose Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar four stars out of 321 reviews.