



– Sean McVay says he has a pretty good idea why the Rams blew it against the Pats in Super Bowl LIII.

The 2017 NFL Coach Of The Year told Sports Illustrated the team’s extended time off between the NFC title and the Super Bowl may have led McVay to “over-prepare” his strategy against the Pats.

“That urgency to completely finalize the gameplan wasn’t quite there, and that led to me watching so much film that you can almost water down your thought process,” McVay told SI, adding “you have so much time that you can over-prepare and get away from some of the things that helped you get there.”

He also conceded that “you have to give the Patriots credit, they were their best when their best was demanded. And personally, I wasn’t good enough. I have to do a better job.”

The Rams became the second team in NFL history to fail to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl before falling to New England 13-3 in what was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game ever.

McVay – who became the youngest coach in modern NFL history upon his hiring in 2017 – later said the loss “just stings in your gut”.

Despite winning the championship as the St. Louis Rams in 2000, the Rams have played in just one Super Bowl as an L.A. team, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.