LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden will swing through Los Angeles Wednesday for a pair of fundraisers and a meeting with Mayor Eric Garcetti to raise money for his 2020 presidential bid.

Biden will attend a midday fundraising event at the Los Angeles home of UCLA School of Medicine faculty member Dr. Cynthia Telles and her husband, media executive Joe Waz.

That fundraiser is expected to be met by a protest by members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers. It’s an unusual circumstance for a notoriously pro-union politician. The union is looking to gain Biden’s backing in a continuing labor dispute with Kaiser Permanente. Telles sits on the board of directors of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.

Following the fundraiser, he will meet with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and voters for what is billed as a community stop in the Pico-Union area.

On Wednesday evening, Biden will attend a fundraiser at the Beverly Hills home of James Costos, the U.S. ambassador to Spain during President Barack Obama’s administration, and his husband, designer Michael Smith.

Film mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg is among those listed as a co-host of the event, along with director Rob Reiner.

Tickets to the Wednesday evening fundraiser cost $2,800, which includes a photo reception with Biden. Becoming a co-host of the event costs $10,000, according to an invitation obtained by The Washington Post.

Biden will spend Wednesday night in L.A.

On Thursday, fellow Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will come to L.A. to hold a rally in support of a proposed parcel tax on the June 4 ballot to raise funds for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

