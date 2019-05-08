



— Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash that killed a child Tuesday are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

A Pomona police officer witnessed the head-on collision near the Pomona Fairplex just before 4:30 p.m. on White Avenue between McKinley Avenue and Arrow Highway, authorities said.

According to police, a blue GMC Yukon swerved over the center divider on White Avenue and traveled into southbound traffic, hitting a gold Ford Ranger head-on.

The child was sitting in a rear seat of one of the involved vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear whether the child was in a car seat.

The child was later identified as 6-year-old Julian George and the driver was reported to be his father, Peter George.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Peter and his son Julian were on their way to a pet shop after school to get a new fish.

The two drivers were transported and treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. Peter George was reported to be in critical condition and the other driver’s condition was not immediately released.

Police say they are looking into the possibility of a DUI incident and that beer bottles were found near the blue Yukon.

Witnesses say a good Samaritan was also injured running toward the crash trying to save the child.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the George family to help with funeral and medical expenses.