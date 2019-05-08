  • KCAL9On Air

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — The owner of a liquor store in Downey was found shot to death behind the counter, and police are searching for the gunman.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, of Cerritos, was found fatally shot at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the ASL Liquor Store and Market on Paramount Boulevard and Telegraph Road.

Downey police investigators spent the morning scouring the store for clues. It’s not clear if the shooting was the result of a robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Downey police Detective Richard Garcia at (562) 904-2330 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

