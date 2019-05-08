



— Officials in Arkansas issued a warning Monday about a level 3 sex offender who threatened to “rape the first woman he sees” after he’s released from custody.

John West, 38, convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl in 1996, was taken to a hospital in Little Rock last month after he was picked up for disorderly conduct.

As West was released on Monday, the sheriff’s office in Hempstead County posted a warning on its Facebook page.

“West apparently suffers from mental illness and is stable while on medication,” the post reads. “He is telling the hospital personnel that he will not stay on his medication, when he walks out of the hospital. He is also telling the hospital staff that he will rape the first woman he sees so he can come back to [Arkansas Department of Correction].”

West has also reported previous “command hallucinations” that told him to rape a woman, Sheriff James Singleton said.

Arkansas categorizes sex offenders into four levels based on assessments of the likelihood that they will commit another sex crime. West is considered to be a Level 3, or high-risk, sex offender.

“This notice is provided to the citizens of Hempstead County out of a concern for the safety for the citizens,” the post said. “Please use caution if this person approaches you. Call 911 immediately and report whereabouts. Please do not approach.”

Late Monday evening, the sheriff’s department posted an update on their Facebook page saying that West was arrested at 7 p.m. on disorderly conduct charges. He is now being held in the Hempstead County Detention Center, but it’s unclear how long he will be in custody.