



— A hay fire at a Chino dairy farm continues to burn Wednesday, and firefighters say it could last for days.

Bales of hay began burning at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at John Westyn Dairy, in the 8300 block of Pine Avenue in Chino. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters say the hay may have spontaneously combusted.

The burning bales of hay were densely packed about three stories high, occupying the space of a football field. All livestock have been moved away from the burning hay.

“It’s just sad, sad to see so much go,” said Laura Mora, the wife of the farm’s foreman. “This is what they eat off of, and it’s hard to replace that. They just can’t get it overnight.”

But firefighters are unable to do much of anything at this point because putting water on the blaze could make it worse. The safest way to put the fire out is to let it burn itself out, a process that could take as long as four days.

Crews say they would like to get heavy equipment in there to spread some of it out, but it’s not yet safe to do that yet – some of the hay has to burn first.

Conditions, at the moment, remain optimal – the weather is cool and there’s not too much wind to fan the flames.