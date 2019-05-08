



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/8 at 8 a.m.

Hay Fire At Chino Dairy Farm Could Burn Up To 4 Days

A hay fire at a Chino dairy farm continues to burn Wednesday, and firefighters say it could last for days.

Rideshare Drivers Strike For Higher Wages

Rideshare drivers nationwide plan to turn off their apps starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday night to protest for better wages.

Beverly Hills City Council Recommends Banning Sale Of Tobacco Products

Beverly Hills is considering outlawing the sale of tobacco products, a move that would make the glamorous California city the first in the nation to enact such a ban.

Local Weather

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-60s along the coast, upper 60s in the Los Angeles Basin and the low 70s in the valleys.