



— A stolen van being chased by police took out a power pole and sheared a hydrant, causing a power outage in the area.

El Monte police began chasing the van at about 2:30 a.m. when the driver would not stop, prompting a police pursuit that got onto the 605 and 10 freeways. When the van got back onto surface streets, it crashed into a power pole and sheared a hydrant, causing a 30-foot geyser, at Merced and Sunset avenues.

Police say the suspect tried to run off, but was eventually taken into custody.

The crash at Merced and Sunset caused traffic signals to stop working and was initially blamed for possibly causing another crash at Sunset and Francisquito about a mile away. At Sunset and Francisquito avenues, a black SUV and a medical van collided, sending the SUV crashing into the front yard of a home and overturning the medical van.

There were reports that people in both vehicles were temporarily trapped, but they have since been freed. Authorities have since determined the two crashes were not related, but simply a coincidence due to happening just minutes of each other.

Crews are at the scene of the first crash, cleaning up and repairing the hydrant and the downed power pole.

Westbound Merced at Sunset, and eastbound lanes at Orange, were closed for the crash investigation.