



UnitedHealthcare is focused on helping members and communities live a healthy lifestyle. In this video, learn about the many ways that people can use their Medicare plan benefits to get and stay healthy.

If you want more information, visit AdvantageUHC.com for information on UnitedHealthcare; or you can call your plan directly at the number on the back of your ID card.

And UnitedHealthcare reminds you that your doctor is a great source of information about your unique health needs, so if you’re overdue for a check-up or if you’ve been putting off an appointment, pick up the phone today to schedule that appointment.

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.