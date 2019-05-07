SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Officials are working Tuesday to counter online rumors that a San Bernardino animal shelter plans to euthanize all its animals before Riverside County is poised to take over.

A social media post claiming a San Bernardino animal shelter will euthanize all its animals today has caused a lot of confusion among animal lovers.

The Instagram story said that that the facility “will be closing it doors and euthanizing whoever they have left at the shelter on May 7th.” The story, which the shelter says is false, has since expired but appears to have been reposted elsewhere.

It is true, however, that the shelter is in limbo over finances and a contract with Riverside County’s Department of Animal Services could close the San Bernardino facility for good. Its animals would be moved to the Riverside animal shelter, where officials say they have plenty of resources to handle more pets.

“Roughly nine years ago, we were caring for about a thousand pets in this shelter daily,” said John Welsh, spokesman for Riverside County’s Department of Animal Services. “Riverside County will be providing five animal control officers and a sergeant for the city of San Bernardino.”

San Bernardino’s animal shelter is not scheduled at this point to close, but they will hold a free adoption event Thursday at 10 .m.