We crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Long Beach’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Long Beach’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. The Breakfast Bar

Photo: Dejayy F./Yelp

Topping the list is The Breakfast Bar. Located at 70 Atlantic Ave. in Long Beach, the spot is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Long Beach, boasting four stars out of 2,586 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pigburd

Photo: Raychel R./Yelp

Next up is Long Beach’s PigBurd, situated at 743 E. Fourth St. With 4.5 stars out of 375 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant and wine bar, serving breakfast specials and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Starling Diner

Photo: Alan M./Yelp

Long Beach’s Starling Diner, located at 4114 E. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 1,581 reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

Visionary Artware Gallery and Studio

Photo: Cindy T./Yelp

Long Beach’s Visionary Artware Gallery and Studio, located at 2915 E. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery and art school five stars out of 33 reviews.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen

Photo: Reydel S./Yelp

Topping the list is Long Beach’s Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen, situated at 3506 E. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. L’Opera

Photo: dino d./Yelp

Downtown’s L’Opera, located at 101 Pine Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot four stars out of 554 reviews.