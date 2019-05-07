POMONA (CBSLA) — A child was reportedly killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pomona Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to a reported traffic collision near the L.A. County Fairgrounds just before 4:30 p.m. on White Avenue between McKinley Avenue and Arrow Highway.

According to reports, firefighters found two occupants trapped inside of a blue SUV upon arrival. One of the occupants, a child between 5 and 7-years-old, was reported to be pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the blue SUV was extracted and transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center. Their condition was not immediately released.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly appeared intoxicated at the scene and refused a sobriety test but requested to be transported to a hospital.

A witness at the scene said the pickup truck was driving the wrong way for a short distance when it crashed head-on with the blue SUV.

Police have not confirmed if this was a DUI incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of White Avenue near the Fairplex while police investigate.