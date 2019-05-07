



Want to explore the newest businesses to open in Los Angeles? From a German beer garden to a ceviche-inspired eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open recently in the City of Angels.

Ceviche Project

Photo: Ceviche Project/Yelp

New to 2524 Hyperion Ave. in Silver Lake is the Ceviche Project, a former Latin American pop-up shop recently to debut its first brick-and-mortar location. So far, it’s been well-received: it’s got a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, the popular eatery comes courtesy of lawyer turned “cevichero” Octavio Olivas and features specialty seafood eats like snow crab claws, yellowfin tuna tostadas and scallops on the half shell.

Glam Lash Bar

Photo: Glam Lash Bar/Yelp

Wander over to 7709 Melrose Ave. and you’ll find the Glam Lash Bar, a unique salon offering full volume and fine mink eyelash extension sets. Prospective clients can request an appointment over the phone or through it’s website here.

Collar and Comb, A wash away from home

Photo: Collar and Comb, A wash away from home/Yelp

Stop by 7813 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood and you’ll find Collar and Comb, A wash away from home, a new pet store and grooming spot billing itself as the “only luxury self-service dog wash and puppy parlor in Los Angeles.”

The new addition allows customers to pay a fixed price for access to blow dryers, luxury towels, hypoallergenic shampoos and more, while enjoying a complimentary glass of wine, beer or champagne. (Visit the website here for additional services and pricing.)

Aduke African cuisine

Photo: Esther I./Yelp

A new addition to Crestview, Aduke African cuisine is an African-inspired restaurant that’s located at 6118 W. Pico Blvd. On the menu, look for popular and authentic dishes like asaro (yam porridge), curried goat with fried plantains and igbin alata — sauteed African snails with spicy tomato sauce, sliced onions and tomatoes.

Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen and Beer Garden

Photo: Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen and Beer Garden/Yelp

Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen and Beer Garden is a German restaurant and pub that opened recently at 3817 Grand View Blvd. in Mar Vista. The spot specializes in German cuisine with a modern twist and features over 35 freshly tapped German and Belgian beers, along with “haus” cocktails and signature wines.

Come try classic schnitzel and bratwurst dishes; or indulge in decadent pretzel bread pudding with caramel, whiskey and creme anglaise. (You can check out the full menu here.)