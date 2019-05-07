Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) – Deputies are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run wreck which left a woman dead in a residential neighborhood in Compton Monday night.
The crash involving at least two vehicles occurred at South Bullis Road and East Alondra Boulevard a little before 9 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Deputies responded to find a woman dead at the scene. Her name was not released.
One of the cars involved in the crash slammed through a fence and landed in the front yard of a home.
One of the involved drivers abandoned their vehicle and ran away, the sheriff’s department said.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed. It’s unclear if the woman killed was driver or passenger in one of the vehicles or was just walking in the area.