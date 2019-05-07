  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Compton fatal hit and run, Compton news, Los Angeles News


COMPTON (CBSLA) – Deputies are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run wreck which left a woman dead in a residential neighborhood in Compton Monday night.

The crash involving at least two vehicles occurred at South Bullis Road and East Alondra Boulevard a little before 9 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

May 6, 2019. (OnSceneTV)

Deputies responded to find a woman dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

One of the cars involved in the crash slammed through a fence and landed in the front yard of a home.

One of the involved drivers abandoned their vehicle and ran away, the sheriff’s department said.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed. It’s unclear if the woman killed was driver or passenger in one of the vehicles or was just walking in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s