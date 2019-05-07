SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A project to upgrade a part of John Wayne Airport that has its corporate and private jets has tempers taking off.

One by one, people worried about the noise and pollution generated by planes at the airport went on the record at the board of supervisors meeting in Orange County on Tuesday.

“We are not healthy. The amount of pollution continues to spray over Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Tustin, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach. Just to name few. We are still waiting for this to be resolved” said a resident.

At issue is the proposed expansion of facilities for small private planes and corporate jets. Unlike commercial planes at the airport, general aviation aircraft can fly at all hours of the day and night.

“All but the privileged few choose these luxurious flights without the hassle of TSA. I ask you what price do the rest of us have to pay for their convenience,” said a resident.

A crowd concerned about their quality of life in the flight path packed the hearing room with signs. People told the officials they want fewer takeoffs and landings. Calling the corporate flights Ubers in the sky, citizens said they want to be sure airport expansion doesn’t mean larger, louder corporate jets filling the sky.

“I don’t think they’re necessary. We’ve got a great airport. It’s not designed to be LAX,” said Newport Beach Mayor Diane Nixon.

“The community does not want an expansion of this airport,” said Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley.

When the supervisors asked who the airport expansion supporters were in the audience, no one raised their hands.

Late Tuesday, the supervisors decided to bring the issue up again in two weeks.