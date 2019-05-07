Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 5/7 at 5 p.m.

Stolen Van Takes Out Power PolSheared Hydrant After Pursuit Into West Covina
A stolen van being chased by police took out a power pole and sheared a hydrant, causing a power outage in the area.

Driver Runs Away After Compton Hit-And-Run Which Kills Woman
Deputies are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run wreck which left a woman dead in a residential neighborhood in Compton Monday night.

Three West Valley LAPD Officers Contract MRSA
Three Los Angeles Police Department officers have been infected with MRSA at the West Valley station in Reseda.

Local Weather
Cloudy and cool, but no rain Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Jennifer Kim has your forecast.

