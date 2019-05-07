



— “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor Nicholas Brendon has been charged with domestic violence stemming from an alleged attack on his girlfriend at a Palm Springs hotel in 2017.

Brendon, 48, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2017 after getting into an argument with his girlfriend, then pulling her arm and “violently” pulling her by her hair at the bar of the Saguaro Palm Springs hotel, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. William Hutchinson.

Brendon was charged Monday with one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse, Riverside County District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Hall said. According to the criminal complaint, the attack resulted in “a traumatic condition upon Jane Doe.”

Hotel employees called police to report the altercation, and Brendon was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony domestic violence and violating an active protective order, which had been issued in another state. The order allowed him to be near the woman, but prohibited him from harassing, threatening, injuring or assaulting her, Hutchinson said.

Brendon has since been released after posting $50,000 bail. He has previously been arrested for grand theft, resisting arrest, battery against a peace officer and vandalism in Los Angeles; Boise, Idaho; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The actor, best known for playing Xander Harris on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has also starred on “Criminal Minds” from 2007 to 2014 and appeared twice on the “Dr. Phil” show to talk about his battle with alcoholism, according to IMDB.

