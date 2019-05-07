AZUSA (CBSLA) — Police say a female employee of the Azusa Unified School District has been arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Jessica Marie Esparza, 28, was arrested Monday and booked for lewd acts with a child, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s inmate records. She has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail.

Investigators say they were first alerted to a possible unlawful sexual relationship between an Azusa Unified School District employee and a minor on May 3. The investigation led to Esparza and the victim.

The lewd acts took place over the course of year and began two years ago when the victim was just 16 years old, police said. The identity or gender of the teenager, and whether the teen was a student within the Azusa Unified School District, was not revealed by police.

It’s not clear whether Esparza remains employed with the Azusa Unified School District.

Anyone with information about Esparza or the case can contact Azusa police Detective Beaver at (626) 812-3271.