WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — Stevie Wonder surprised a local musician and L.A. diners with a once in a lifetime performance Saturday night.

The music legend was dining at the Skylight Gardens in Westwood, when he joined local Orange County musician Nelson Cade III, 26, onstage for an intimate duet.

Cade recalled the event saying, “Someone passes me a note saying that Stevie wonder is here, I’m in mid-song so I’m trying to keep it together.”

Nervous but anxious to honor the legend, Cade began to play Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Cade told CBSLA’s Stacey Butler, “I got a tap on the shoulder, a man said that’s Stevie Wonder he wants to know if he can play with you. I almost broke down right there.”

For 35 minutes, music legend Stevie Wonder and Cade played their hearts out together with Wonder on his harpejji and Cade on guitar.

“He’s like don’t worry, I just want to play and jam. I just want us to have a good time, it doesn’t have to be a big deal,” said Cade.

Cade posted a video on Instagram of a portion of their performance.

Wonder asked Cade if he wrote his own music, and when Cade said yes, he recalled Wonder saying, “I can’t wait to hear your music. I can’t wait to hear your EP. I can’t get that out of my head.”

Chances are Stevie Wonder knew exactly who he was talking to, a struggling young musician at a crossroads between his day job and his dream.

Cade said, “That kind of approval is going to erase so many doubts. I have that perspective now that I can do this. It’s going to make a lot of decisions easier.”