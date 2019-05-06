  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Los Angeles Weather, Rain, Storm Watch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern Californians will have to put their windshield wipers to work Monday with scattered, light showers expected throughout the day.

Communities from Mission Hills to the Riverside area woke up to light rain, which wet roads and freeways. The forecast calls for on-and-off showers most of Monday.

Southern California could see periods of steady rain, but totals are expected to be no more than a quarter inch. However, there is also a chance of thunderstorms in mountain and desert communities.

Cooler temperatures and windy conditions are expected throughout the week.

