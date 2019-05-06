



– As the measles outbreak expands, L.A. County officials issued a warning over the weekend for new locations where people may have been exposed to the contagious virus.

On Saturday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported that anyone who visited The Grove or the Farmer’s Market in the Fairfax District on the afternoon of April 27 may have been exposed to measles.

Other nearby locations where people may have been exposed that same day included Paper Source, Whole Foods and the La Brea Tar Pits.

People who were at Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 2 on the evening of April 30 or the morning May 1 may have also been exposed.

Persons who were at any of those locations at those times are at risk of developing measles up to 21 days after exposure.

As of Saturday, there have been eight confirmed measles cases among L.A. County residents so far in 2019, and another six measles cases of non-residents who traveled through L.A. The majority of the cases involved unvaccinated patients. There are another two confirmed cases in Orange County, one involving an infant.

On Saturday, Long Beach health officials announced the first confirmed case of measles in a city resident since 2015 involving an adult graduate student who attends UC Irvine and is recovering at home, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

Last month, UCLA and Cal State LA issued quarantine orders for hundreds of students and staff who may have been exposed to measles and either had not been vaccinated or could not verify that they have immunity.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes. Measles spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person. People who become infected are contagious before they have symptoms and know they are infected.

Health officials also say to self-monitor for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately.

To see a full list of days and times when people may have been exposed to measles, click here.

