LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” noticed a familiar beverage in Sunday night’s episode.

During one scene, a modern take-out coffee cup can be seen sitting on top of a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for about 2 seconds just before the 17:40 mark.

Many people said the cup resembled the familiar Starbucks logo, leading Twitter users to start the hashtag #Starkbucks, a nod to the show’s House Stark.

Fans took to social media to share photos of the out-of-place cup.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019