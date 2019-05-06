  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Game of Thrones

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” noticed a familiar beverage in Sunday night’s episode.

During one scene, a modern take-out coffee cup can be seen sitting on top of a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for about 2 seconds just before the 17:40 mark.

Many people said the cup resembled the familiar Starbucks logo, leading Twitter users to start the hashtag #Starkbucks, a nod to the show’s House Stark.

Fans took to social media to share photos of the out-of-place cup.

