Filed Under:Car Chase, Chatsworth, Chatsworth news, Mason Avenue, Police Pursuit

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — A domestic violence suspect was taken away in an ambulance Monday after leading police on a short, wild chase through Chatsworth.

The chase started as police responded to a burglary-in-progress call near Mason and Devonshire at about 6 a.m. When officers arrived, the suspect took off, and they learned the incident was domestic in nature, according to police.

About a mile away, the suspect’s white four-door sedan crashed into a black vehicle, which flipped over. The driver in that car was also taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The chase ended less than 10 minutes later at Tulsa Street and Tulsa Lane, a dead-end street in a residential neighborhood. Neighbors say they heard a police bullhorn telling the suspect – who police say was uncooperative – out of the car.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and transported in an ambulance in unknown condition.

