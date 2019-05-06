



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 5/6 at 8 a.m.

Meghan Markle, Duchess Of Sussex, Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday.

Measles Patients Visited The Grove, LA Farmers Market

As the measles outbreak expands, L.A. County officials issued a warning over the weekend for new locations where people may have been exposed to the contagious virus.

Two Brothers Killed In Highland Park Hit-And-Run

A hit-and-run crash has left two brothers dead in Highland Park Sunday.

Local Weather

Some light showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.