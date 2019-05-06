Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Gives Birth To Baby Boy The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.

'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton To Be Buried In Private ServiceSingleton was 51 years old when he died on April 29 after being taken off life support following a massive stroke 12 days earlier. He will reportedly be buried in a small, private service for family and friends and will not be open to the public.