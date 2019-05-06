  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Boyz N The Hood Director, John Singleton, John Singleton Funeral

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The late “Boyz N the Hood” director John Singleton will be buried Monday in a private ceremony.

Singleton was 51 years old when he died on April 29 after being taken off life support following a massive stroke 12 days earlier. He will reportedly be buried in a small, private service for family and friends and will not be open to the public.

The director’s family says they are planning a public memorial for a later date.

Besides writing and directing the 1991 South Central L.A. drama “Boyz N the Hood,” the groundbreaking filmmaker also directed “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Hustle & Flow,” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft.” He grew up in South Los Angeles and attended USC, produced a documentary on the Los Angeles riots and co-created the series “Snowfall,” about the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles.

Singleton will reportedly be buried at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

