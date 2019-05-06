ACTON (CBSLA) — One man was stabbed on a Metrolink train in Acton on Monday evening.

The violent incident happened on the 219 train from Union Station to Lancaster at about 6:15 p.m., according to Metrolink.

The stabbing happened during a fight between two men.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, Raffael Brown, 29, was the one who was stabbed. The victim, a 49-year-old Palmdale resident, was the stabber in self defense.

“During the incident, the much larger suspect jumped onto the victim, and continually struck him in the face several times with his fists. The victim, fearing for his life produced a pocket knife and stabbed the suspect in the shoulder to stop the threat,” LASD said in a press release.

The LA County Fire Department transported Brown to the hospital. The stab wounds were described as superficial.

Train service was delayed about 45 minutes on the Antelope Valley line so deputies could investigate.

The train was carrying about 150 passengers.

Brown will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bail will be set at $30,000, according to LASD.

