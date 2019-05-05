POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of her father back in January.

Gardenia Guzman of Pomona was arrested Saturday in connection with an outstanding warrant.

Guzman stands accused of stabbing her father in his upper torso area during an argument on January 25, according to Pomona police.

When officers’ discovered the victim, he was found lying on his apartment floor where he died despite life-saving measures.

Following his death, an arrest warrant was issued for the daughter; however, her whereabouts were unknown at the time.

Guzman has been taken into custody and was being questioned. She has not yet been charged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.