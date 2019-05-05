LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of confirmed cases of the measles is on the rise in Los Angeles County.

The latest confirmed cases include a 7-month-old infant in Orange County, a graduate student in Los Angeles County, and a person who traveled through LAX.

Public Health officials say the person with measles who traveled through LAX was at the airport on two occasions last week, exposing thousands of people to the disease.

To date, there are eight confirmed cases of measles in LA County and two confirmed cases in Orange County.

“In general, with what we are seeing in Southern California, we are expecting more cases,” Dr. Nichole Quick of the Orange County Health Care Agency.

For those who are uncertain as to whether they have been vaccinated, Dr. Quick says a blood test called Titer is available to find out if you are immune to measles and/or can receive another measles, mumps, rubella inoculation.

“If you’ve already been fully vaccinated and you receive another shot it’s not going to be harmful to you,” she added.

Measles symptoms include a high fever over 101°F, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Those who have not been vaccinated are being urged to get immunized by public health officials who caution that the measles is extremely contagious.