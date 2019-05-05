LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — He wasn’t unemployed long.

Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud, 30, was released by New York last Sunday.

Today, the oft-injured backstop signed with the Dodgers.

The last time the Dodgers signed a Mets castoff — Justin Turner by name — it turned out pretty okay.

d’Arnaud — a Long Beach native — told reporters that he “grew up a Dodgers fan. It’s definitely a blessing to be able to put this uniform on.” (Ironically, growing up his favorite player was Hall of Famer Mike Piazza who was traded from the Dodgers to the Marlins to the Mets.)

Even though he had been with the Dodgers “less than an hour” d’Arnaud was already feeling a positive vibe in the clubhouse.

d’Arnaud was a first-round Phillies draft pick in 2007, He was traded to the Blue Jays in 2009 as part of a three-player deal for Roy Halladay.

The Jays traded him –along with Noah Syndergaard — to the Mets in 2012 in a seven-player trade involving Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey. d’Arnaud made his MLB in 2013 with New York.

Throughout his time in New York, d’Arnaud’s tenure was often spent on the disabled list (now the IL). In addition to season-ending Tommy John surgery last April, he’s also been out because of a fractured foot, a concussion, a broken hand after being hit by a pitch, sprained elbow and bruised right wrist, twice.

d’Arnaud is one of only a handful of players who can say he’s been traded twice for two different Cy Young winners.

Travis’ older brother, Chase, has played shortstop and third base for the Pirates, Phillies, Red Sox, Padres and Braves and is currently in the Texas Rangers minor league organization. And more irony, Chase was first drafted by the Dodgers in 2005.