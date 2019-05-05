HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — A hit-and-run crash has left two people dead in Highland Park.

The two men killed in the crash were in their 20s. The crash unfolded early Sunday at San Pascual Avenue and Pollard Street.

Security video released by the LAPD captured the crash on tape. The clip shows a speeding pickup truck T-boning a Ford Fusion, killing two men. At least three other cars were hit in the crash.

First responders had to use special equipment to remove the men from the Fusion.

After the crash, the driver of the pickup truck got out of the vehicle and fled. A passenger of the truck also fled. The truck had paper plates.

“So far, we’ve talked to a few [witnesses] who only heard the crash but they didn’t see really what happened prior to the crash,” said Det. Jose DeLeon of the LAPD. “Some of them have told us that they saw males running from the suspect’s vehicle.”

Police believe both the hit-and-run driver and the passenger are men in their 20s.