LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tyson has recalled nearly 11.8 million pounds of frozen chickens strips over concerns that the poultry may be contaminated with metal, food safety officials said Saturday.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, this recall comes shortly after Tyson recalled 69,000 pounds of chicken strips in March.
The agency began an investigation on the chicken after hearing of customer complaints of “extraneous material” and metal fragments found in the chicken.
May 4 recalled items
- Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip, 40 oz.
- Tyson NAE Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip, 40 oz.
- Ahold Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Kirkwood Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip, 25 oz.
- Kirkwood Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Best Choice Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strip, 25 oz.
- Food Lion Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip, 25 oz.
- Food Lion Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Giant Eagle Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Giant Value Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter with Rib Meat, 25 oz.
- Hannaford Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Hannaford Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Meijer Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Meijer Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Meijer Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 25 oz.
- Publix Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip, 25 oz.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip, 20 lb.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip, 20 lb.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 20 lb.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 20 lb.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Chicken Breast Strip with Rib Meat, 20 lb.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritter, 20 lb.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strip, 20 lb.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Chicken Strip Fritter, 20 lb.
March 21 recalled items
- Tyson Buffalo Style Chicken Strips, Fully Cooked, 25 oz.
- Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips-Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat, Fully Cooked, 25 oz.
- Sparetime Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips, Chicken Breast Strip
Fritters with Rib Meat & Sauce, 20 lb.
The agency advised anyone concerned with illness to contact their healthcare provider.