LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starbucks’ new reusable color-changing cups are selling out according to some social media users.

In the coffee chain’s ongoing bid to be more eco-friendly, they’ve released new reusable cups that change color when filled with cold liquid.

The Instagram worthy ombré-colored cups were released this week in the U.S. and Canada and some stores can’t seem to keep them in stock.

Tell me why all of El Paso’s Starbucks is sold out of the new Color Changing cups like…. THE WHOLE CITY 😦 like im really upset 😡 pic.twitter.com/maJjOYhFaP — Aidan 🙂 (@wcoaidan) May 2, 2019

I called 4 Starbucks for the new color cold cups and THEY ARE ALL SOLD OUT. ALL OF THEM. — Geraldine (@Dela_Geraldine) May 2, 2019

The cups come in a five pack with the following color options and how they transform:

Rose: light pink to coral red

Citron: yellow to emerald green

Sky: light blue to cobalt blue

Apricot: light orange to tangerine

Arctic: teal to raspberry pink

Some of those who were able to secure the popular cups have already been seen re-selling them on websites like Etsy and eBay.