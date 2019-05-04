  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starbucks’ new reusable color-changing cups are selling out according to some social media users.

In the coffee chain’s ongoing bid to be more eco-friendly, they’ve released new reusable cups that change color when filled with cold liquid.

The Instagram worthy ombré-colored cups were released this week in the U.S. and Canada and some stores can’t seem to keep them in stock.

The cups come in a five pack with the following color options and how they transform:

  • Rose: light pink to coral red
  • Citron: yellow to emerald green
  • Sky: light blue to cobalt blue
  • Apricot: light orange to tangerine
  • Arctic: teal to raspberry pink

Some of those who were able to secure the popular cups have already been seen re-selling them on websites like Etsy and eBay.

 

