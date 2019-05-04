  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Measles, UC Irvine


IRVINE (CBSLA) — A graduate student at UC Irvine has been diagnosed with a case of the measles.

UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman sent out a notice Saturday morning stating, “Yesterday evening, the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) notified UCI’s Student Health Center leaders that one of our graduate students has a confirmed case of the measles.”

Related: First Measles Case Of 2019 Confirmed In Orange County

The university was informed that the student attended classes or was present while contagious at the following locations and time periods last week:

Mon., April 29 – Humanities Instructional Building 100, 10 a.m.-noon
Mon., April 29 – Krieger Hall, Classic Dept. 4th Floor, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tues., April 30 – Humanities Hall 112, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Thurs., May 2 – UCI Student Health Center, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

According to the statement released, the student did not enter any other buildings while on campus and is quarantined at their Los Angeles County home.

Campus health experts are reportedly working with local public health officials to notify those who might have been exposed.

Students that were in the affected areas posted were encouraged to check their health records or ask a medical provider about their measles immunity.

