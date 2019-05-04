



— Health officials have reported the first confirmed case of the measles in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) has confirmed an individual with the virus is recovering at their home.

The case comes as multiple people have been diagnosed with the virus throughout Southern California, the latest a UC Irvine graduate student being reported just hours before the Long Beach case.

The Health Department is working with neighboring health jurisdictions in Orange County and Los Angeles County to notify people and locations that were visited while the individual was contagious.

The individual visited the following locations while contagious:

4/28/2019 Pizzanista – 1837 E 7th St, Long Beach 90813 – 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. 4/28/2019 Total Wine – 7400 Carson Blvd, Long Beach, 90808 – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 4/30/2019 Susan European Dressmaker – 3319 E 7th St, Long Beach, 90804 – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 5/1/2019 Art du Vin Wine Bar – 2027 E 4th St, Long Beach, 90814 – 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. 5/1/2019 Ralph’s – 2930 E 4th St, Long Beach, 90814 – 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 5/2/2019 Ralph’s – 6290 PCH, Long Beach, 90803 – 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 5/2/2019 AMC Marina Pacifica – 6346 E PCH, Long Beach, 90803 – 6 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. 5/3/2019 Broadway Carwash – 4000 E Broadway, Long Beach, 90803 – 11 a.m. -1 p.m.



More information on places this individual visited while contagious can be found at the following sites:

Orange County exposures can be found at www.ochealthinfo.com/measles. Los Angeles County exposures can be found at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.



It is being advised that anyone at the above locations during the dates and times specified should monitor for symptoms of measles for 21 days after being exposed.

Those who think they may have measles should call their medical provider before arriving at the medical office to avoid exposing others to the virus.