Filed Under:Dodgers, Matt Kemp, Reds, Roster

CINCINNATI (CBSLA)  — The Cincinnati Reds on Saturday released former Dodger slugger Matt Kemp.

They announced the move with a tweet.

Kemp was on the team’s 10-day IL nursing a broken rib. He got off to a miserable start this season and hasn’t played since the third week of the season.

In 60 at-bats, Kemp — once one of the league’s most feared hitters — had one home run and five RBIs. His on-base percentage was an anemic .210.

Kemp is in the final year of an eight-year $160 million deal. — translation, the Reds will be responsible for paying what’s left of his nearly $22 million salary whether he hooks up with another team or not.

The Reds have called up touted prospect Nick Senzel to replace Kemp. Senzel went 1-5 in his MLB debut Friday evening.

