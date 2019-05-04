LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The headline said it all “Dewey Defeats Truman”

Only no one remembers President Dewey. That’s cause, in the end Truman pulled off an upset.

History is littered with those who thought they won the top prize, only to find out — nope, you came in second, or worse.

In Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, Country House was declared the winner even though Maximum Security, the 4-1 favorite, crossed the finish line first.

Maximum Security was disqualified.

That stunning loss after victory is only the latest in a series of not-so-fast moments that will live in infamy. Or at least on Google.

* The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant: Host Steve Harvey announced that Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez. She was all smiles until Harvey came out and had to announce that Miss Philippines — Pia Wurtzbach — was the actual winner.

* Mets vs. Red Sox, the 1986 World Series: The Mets were down to their final strike, announcers were in the Red Sox locker room about to watch Boston pop champagne for winning game 6. With two outs, no one on base, and two strikes on the batter, the Mets offense (with the help of a Bill Buckner errror) came-from-behind with three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to stun Boston 6-5. To add insult to injury, until Boston won the Series in 2004, they had gone 86 years without winning.

* Oscars, Best Picture 2017: Screen legends Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty read off the Best Picture winner, “La La Land” — unfortunately the actual winner was “Moonlight.” One of the accountants handed the pair the wrong envelope backstage.

* 2002 Daytime Emmys: Susan Flannery from “Bold and Beautiful” wins but before she can accept the award, Susan Lucci from “All My Children” came from backstage believing she had won — Rosie O’Donnell, in fact, was backstage encouraging her to walk out. The presenters, from “Bold and Beautiful,” were so excited when they read the name most of the audience only heard “Susan” hence the mix-up. And since this is Daytime Emmys weekend, it’s only fitting to also mention another time they messed up. At the 13th annual awards, “Young and Restless” won the award for Best Writing — but were told the next day the writers from “Guiding Light” were the actual winners.

* Milli Vanilli was given the Grammy for Best New Artists in 1989 after their debut album produced monster hits and sold millions around the globe. They were later stripped of the Grammy when years later it was revealed neither artist Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus (both handsome models) actually sang on their album.