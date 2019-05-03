Comments
TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Actor Vince Vaughn accepted a plea deal Friday in his DUI case, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
The 49-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star pleaded no contest to the downgraded charge of “alcohol-related reckless driving” for an arrest in June after being stopped at a Manhattan Beach DUI checkpoint.
The original DUI charges were dropped as part of the agreement.
For the misdemeanor count, Vaughn was ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program, pay fines adding up to around $1,700 and be on informal probation for three years.