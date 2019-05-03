LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA police released surveillance video of four men they say broke into at least 14 vehicles at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex associated with the university.

The break-ins happened Wednesday between 1 an 7:30 a.m. in the parking garage of the Venice-Barry Apartments, 11811 Venice Blvd., according to UCLA police.

At least two of the vehicles were unlocked, but 12 others had their windows smashed in. All the victims were students or staff members of UCLA, police said.

UCLA police did not provide a description of the four suspects, but they appeared to be two Latino and two black men in their 20s. They all wore hooded sweatshirts or jackets – one wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves over a black hooded sweatshirts, another wearing a black or blue hooded jacket with white pull strings, a third wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket with the hood drawn tightly around his head, and the fourth wearing a possibly blue hooded sweatshirt with “New York 87” on the front.

Two of the men wore a single glove, while the other two apparently carried flashlights. One also appeared to be wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call UCPD at (310) 825-1491.