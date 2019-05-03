Filed Under:LAX, LAX News, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Spirit Airlines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A plane headed for Denver was forced to turn around and return to LAX after an odor in the cockpit caused oxygen masks to deploy.

Firefighters were sent out to LAX at about 9:40 a.m. to evaluate passengers, but no one asked to be taken to a hospital, according to a dispatcher. The plane landed safely on Runway 25 Left.

Spirit Airlines Flight #NK630 was on its way to Denver when the odor was detected in the cockpit.

The cause and substance of the odor are under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s