



– The L.A. Lakers are expected to make Tyronn Lue their new head coach, according to a report.

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Friday that the Lakers are likely to hire Lue, but no official offer has yet been made.

This comes after the Phoenix Suns chose Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams as their new head coach. Williams and Lue were both frontrunners for the Lakers job.

The 42-year-old Lue is an obvious hire for the Lakers due to his history with star LeBron James and his career as a player for the team.

Lue spent three seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after replacing the fired David Blatt midway through the 2015-16 season. The Cavs went to three straight NBA Finals under Lue, winning the title in dramatic fashion in 2016 after coming back after being down 3-1 in the Finals to the Warriors.

However, after LeBron left for L.A. last season, Lue was quickly fired in November following the Cavs’ 0-6 start.

As a player, Lue spent his first three seasons with the Lakers after they traded for him on draft night in 1998. He was part of the 2000 and 2001 Lakers title teams.

The Lakers have searching for a new coach since parting ways with former coach Luke Walton following the conclusion of the season. Walton was then immediately hired to lead the Sacramento Kings.