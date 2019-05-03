



– A homeless man living in the Griffith Park area was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in a quadruple-shooting in Palmdale this past January which left three men in their 20s dead and a fourth wounded.

Jonathan Paul Misirli was taken into custody at around noon Tuesday while walking along North Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports. Detectives had been surveilling him and arrested him as he walked out of a wooded area.

Misirli had been living in the area around the Griffith Park Observatory, the sheriff’s department reports.

Late on the night of Jan. 16, Misirli is accused of shooting four men, killing three of them, using an assault rifle at Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street West in Palmdale. Deputies arrived on scene to find the four victims in two parked cars.

The deceased victims were identified as 27-year-old Olukayode Owolabi and 25-year-old David Hernandez-Licona, both of L.A., and 24-year-old Sean Cowen of Van Nuys.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office has charged him with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second-degree robbery.

There was no word on a motive in the killings. Misirli is being held on more than $3 million bail.