



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 5/3 at 8 a.m.

Big Rig Wreck Snarls Traffic On 60 Freeway In Hacienda Heights

A crash involving a semi-truck and three cars early Friday morning created major problems for rush-hour commuters on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights, backing up traffic for miles.

Man Brutally Beaten In Random Attack At Montebello Bus Stop, Suspect At Large

Surveillance video has been released in the hopes of catching a suspect who viciously assaulted a man in March as both were getting off a bus in Montebello in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

Memorial Run For Fallen LAPD Officer Roberto Sanchez

A memorial run will be held Friday for fallen LAPD Officer Roberto Sanchez who was killed in the line of duty five years ago.

Local Weather

A dry and quiet Friday will make way for cooler conditions this weekend with possible rain as a low pressure system moves into the area.