



– A crash involving a semi-truck and three cars early Friday morning was creating major problems for commuters on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights.

The crash occurred a little after 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound 60 Freeway at Crossroads Parkway, just east of the junction with the 605 Freeway.

A big-rig carrying cement and traveling east hit a center-divider and flipped, spilling its load. Three other vehicles were involved in the collision. At least one person was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Both sides of the freeway were initially shutdown, but the westbound side has since reopened. However, four eastbound lanes were still closed as of 6 a.m. and a Sig Alert was expected to remain in effect for several more hours. Traffic was being diverted at Crossroads Parkway. There was no word on when the eastbound side would fully reopen. Drivers were advised to avoid the area completely.

The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

https://twitter.com/CHPsouthern/status/1124271841609076736